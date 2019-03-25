A determined woman who would not let anything spoil her plan to get married, resorted to replacing her groom with a pillow at her wedding ceremony even when the man was not available.

Reports say the Nigerian woman had the pillow plastered with photos of her absent groom, to which she got married in a ceremony as grand as a normal wedding.

With or without the Dubai-based groom, the bride dressed in pink, traditional African attire went ahead with the marriage. She got the support of her family and friends, although it is unclear whether the groom’s family was also present.

Photos of the weird wedding ceremony making the rounds show the woman holding her ‘pillow husband’, while her friends join her in a photo-shoot.

Interestingly, there was even a cake cutting in the presence of the ‘pillow husband’, and she sometimes clenched onto the pillow as though she wanted to get intimate with it.

It is not clear what prevented the groom from being available for the wedding, for which reason the bride had to adopt such an unusual plan to make sure the event was held as planned.