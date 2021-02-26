Reports say the young student identified as Kwame Boadu was found hanging dead at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiabya North District of the Region.

His parents found his lifeless body in his room on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after some friends came looking for him, according to reports.

“Kwame is someone who does not sleep early so is his waking time but we were home yesterday when some friends came to look for him and my wife showed them his room.

“Despite the several knocks on the door, there was no response so they forced the door open only to find him hanged and amid screams, called for his mother’s attention,” one Mr. Menasah narrated and expressed suspicion that the young man might have been killed some assailants.

According to him, the way the deceased’s feet touched the floor at the time his body was discovered, his death could not be attributed to suicide.

“If you had seen him hanging, you would realise that he was killed by someone and was hanged to make it look like he committed suicide,” Mr. Menasah said. “So, I will call on the police to immediately investigate the incident”

The sad incident was reported to the police who came for the body to the mortuary for autopsy.