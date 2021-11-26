RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian man cries out after thieves broke into his shop and stole 2 coffins (video)

A coffin maker has expressed surprise at how alleged thieves broke into his shop at Mampongteng in the Kwabre district of the Ashanti Region and made away with two coffins.

A video making the rounds on social media shows him lamenting how the alleged thieves cut open the wire mess fence before carrying the coffins away.

Bystanders are heard in the video joining him to cry about the coffin theft and expressing shock at the development.

According to them, they have never heard of such development in Mampongteng.

The video has got many people reacting hilariously some of them advising him to survey the community to ascertain if there are some upcoming funerals.

Also, while some people sympathized with the young coffin maker, others drew his attention to the hardship that prevails in the country, hence the inevitability of such developments.

