Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu in a news conference on Tuesday dismissed the earlier media reports which disclosed the test results, describing them as speculative journalism.

However, speaking on the Prime Morning Show on Joy Prime on Wednesday, Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mubarak Muntaka confirmed the media reports, saying the individuals who tested positive were currently in isolation with contact tracing ongoing.

He then questioned why the Majority Leader would lie to Ghanaians about the state of affairs in the house which represents them.

As a result of the virus scare, most parliamentarians stayed away from the house with only conspicuously few members present while strictly complying with the nose masks-wearing directive.

Meanwhile, MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza is calling for the closure of Parliament for MPs to self-isolate.

Watch video of the deserted parliament house below: