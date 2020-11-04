An Instagram video circulating online shows the man of God driving in a black Hyundai while being pursued by a gang of men riding motorbikes.

They could be heard chanting ‘thief’ repeatedly while urging bystanders to help arrest the pastor.

The attackers finally caught up with Osofo Appiah and assaulted him severely, leaving him bloodily injured.

He could be seen with blood all over his body while his t-shirt is ripped apart.

Even as the good samaritan police officer rescues and tries to take him to the police station along with his attackers, some of them could still be heard yelling with threats to further attack him.

The heartbreaking video posted on Instagram by those_called_celebs was captioned: “Someone sent me this ...according to them...and allegedly Sofo Appiah Biblical was once a friend to nana Agradaa and dey had their differences but I think Appiah is owing Nana Agradaa 10,000ghc and this was how de innocent guy was chased n recorded by calling him a thief on a main road with motors n stuffs”.

Watch the video below: