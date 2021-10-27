“I invited my uncle to speak to them but they still said no,” the unhappy woman said in a letter addressed to the host of Citi FM/Citi TV’s Sister Sister Show, Jessica Opare-Saforo.

The anonymous woman said: “Everything has been running smoothly till I introduced him to my parents,” adding: “I was very upset when they told me this.”

She simply could not understand why “in this 21st century” her parents can't accept her choice of a man “mainly because he is a mortuary manager”.

She emphasized that the mortuary manager is “a nice gentleman” she met and started dating about a year ago, so if her parents refuse to soften their stance, she wouldn't “mind going ahead to marry him without their blessing”.

The woman's letter has triggered numerous hilarious reactions from the followers of Sister Sister Show's Facebook page where it was posted.