According to the US police, this type of corporal punishment is painful and embarrassing and thus she has been charged on four counts facing judgement.

40-year-old Aba was arrested on Thursday after officers were dispatched to Rachel Road apartment at about 8 p.m. on a reported domestic dispute. Where they found a naked boy believed to be Aba's son who said she inserted ginger into his anus.

Apparently, Ms Hagan denied doing anything but insisted, “he had messed up in school and she punished him," conferring to reports. Later she relented and confessed to having placed a piece of ginger into the boy’s anus.

Officer Daniel Roberts wrote, “I asked why she would do this and she stated this was a common punishment in her home country of Ghana, Africa.”

READ ALSO: Police officer sues friend for failing to impregnate his wife after 77 times

Another person in the apartment said he had seen similar punishment done in Africa, but knew it was an intolerable practice in America and had made Aba aware. Doctors assessed the boy and took him to Manchester Memorial Hospital. And a report of suspected child abuse or neglect was forwarded to the state Department of Children and Families, Officer Daniels reported.

Ginger is used as a form is a form of corporal punishment among some Ghanaian families by inserting into the vagina (for girls) or anus (for boys). The ginger causes a burning sensation and prolonged discomfort which is thought to deliver ‘sense’ to the sufferer.