According to Adomonline.com, the woman claimed that her husband with whom she had already borne a child, traveled outside the country and communication between them became unstable.

“One day, I took off my wedding ring while going to town and I met a man who proposed love to me. I didn’t tell him I was married and I had been craving for sex, so I gave in to having sex with him”, she disclosed.

Although her husband, from her narration, has returned from his trip, she is unable to stop having sex with her illicit lover who she claims does it better than her legally married husband.

She revealed that the ‘side guy’ is so good at sex that although he has now become aware of her marital status and advised her to remain loyal to her husband the woman is adamant, saying she is unable to do so because he gives her a better sexual experience than her husband.

READ ALSO: Man confused as DNA shows ‘his’ newborn twins have two fathers

Pastor Nyansa on whose radio show the woman made the stunning revelation offered to help her out of the addictive relationship with the man.

He advised her to call back after the show and give him the phone number of her lover so that he can help them both to quit their sinful act.