According to the heartbroken bereaved mother, she has toiled all her life to educate her son but she has not enjoyed the fruit of her labour before his tragic death.

Silas Wulochamey, a graduate teacher trainee from the Akim Oda Teacher Training College was allegedly accosted by the men at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi.

Some reports suggest that the stabbing occurred at a registration centre following an altercation between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Bono Regional Police Command, Augustine Kingsley Oppong has assured that his outfit will leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of the bloody act for prosecution.

“We have decided to let our investigator go down and gather all the pieces of information and inform Command as such. So, we’ve not made any arrest yet. Our investigator will inform us of the next action we should take. People are asking whether there have been any arrests and why not now. We are gathering intelligence that will lead us to the right culprits so that we will not go and arrest some people and later release them that there is nothing against them,” he told Citi FM.