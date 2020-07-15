According to reports, the suspect lives at Anum- Boso in the Asuogyamag district of the Eastern region.

The Ghana Police Service is reported as saying that Samuel Asare was arrested based on a tip-off from his father, Amoako Attah that he found some bones suspected to be human parts in his son’s room.

Police officers pursued the lead and searched the suspect’s room, only to confirm his father’s suspicion.

The said decomposed bones suspected to be human skull, jaw and ribs were found and retrieved from his room.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sargent Francis Gomado, said the suspect sustained some injuries following beatings he received from his enraged father.

He was sent to the Salvation Army Clinic and was treated and discharged.

The suspect is currently in custody while the exhibit bones have been deposited at the Peki Government Hospital morgue for preservation.

He has reportedly refused to answer any question regarding where and how he got the human body parts and what he was keeping them for.