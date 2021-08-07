RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“I wear white suits because they are the cheapest” – Millionaire Bishop David Oyedepo reveals

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

If you have been wondering why the founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo is mostly seen wearing white attire, he has just let the cat out of the bag.

“I wear white suits because they are the cheapest” – Millionaire Bishop David Oyedepo reveals
“I wear white suits because they are the cheapest” – Millionaire Bishop David Oyedepo reveals

According to the renowned man of God who is reportedly worth over $150 million, white clothes are generally the cheapest, and white suits are no exception, hence he decided to buy them to cut costs.

Recommended articles

Bishop Oyedepo disclosed this when he spoke at the Church of God Mission (CGM) MEGACON 2021 on Friday in Benin, Edo State.

Aside from the cheapness of white attire, the pastor said they are the cheapest to maintain because people cannot easily detect if they fade.

READ ALSO: “Students are the only bargaining chips we have” – UTAG president says this is the best to strike

“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“I used to crack a joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change it, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white.

“White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white,” Bishop David Oyedepo said as quoted by Correctng.com.

Fame without money is pressure - Kwame Yogot | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa