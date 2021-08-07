“I wear white suits because they are the cheapest” – Millionaire Bishop David Oyedepo reveals

Bishop Oyedepo disclosed this when he spoke at the Church of God Mission (CGM) MEGACON 2021 on Friday in Benin, Edo State.

Aside from the cheapness of white attire, the pastor said they are the cheapest to maintain because people cannot easily detect if they fade.

“Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“I used to crack a joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change it, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white.