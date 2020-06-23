According to reports, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, a Nigerian man appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on June 23 for allegedly having sex with a pig.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that Olaniyi, who resides in Eleti – Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan, had sex with a pig on April 2, at about 4 p.m.

Olagunju explained to the court that the accused who works at a pig farm in Elewi – Odo area, Ibadan was caught on the above-stated date having sex with one of the pigs.

The accused has been charged with one count of unnatural offence contravening the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Reports say Ayokunbi pleaded not guilty to the offence but his counsel Mumin Jimoh prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, saying the owner of the pig has forgiven his client.

Meanwhile, the presiding magistrate, Olaide Amzat, after listening to the lawyer’s plea vowed to make the law take its cause without fear or favour.

“If the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig has forgiven him?” the magistrate asked. “The law must take its cause.”

He then admitted Ayokunbi to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum before adjourning the matter until July 21 for hearing.