The 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn described by many as a ‘playboy king’ has reportedly taken over a luxury German hotel to isolate from the coronavirus with not less than a bunch of 20 women aside from his servants.

According to the Independent, German media reports have it that the king booked the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl with “special permission” to break the lockdown in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The basic meaning of isolation is to separate oneself or someone from others and that’s what people have been doing in this coronavirus period.

The Independent further cited German tabloid Bild as reporting that the king, widely known as Rama X chose to redefine isolation to give himself a preferential treatment. He moved in with 20 concubines along with a team of servants.

King of Thailand goes into isolation from coronavirus with 20 side chicks

He was even going with a bigger entourage but 119 members were forced to reportedly return to Thailand for fears of potentially carrying the deadly virus.

It was not clear if his fourth wife, former flight attendant Suthida Tidjai, was even with him.

Responding to outrage among Thais who resorted to social media to express their disappointments in their king, a spokesperson for the local district council said the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl was given special permission to host the king and his entourage because “the guests are a single, homogenous group of people with no fluctuation”.

Reports say Vajiralongkorn has not made a public appearance in his country since February even as the country records more than 1,500 coronavirus cases and nine deaths as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

He took over from his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, died in October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.