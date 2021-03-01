The couple lost their 8-year-old Sitsofe following an accident late last year.

On November 7, 2020, while journeying back to Accra from Tanyigbe with their two children, Kofi and Sitsofe, wife of Koku Anyidoho were involved in a ghastly car accident at Akuse.

While Kofi, their son fortunately escaped unhurt, Sitsofe died in the crash while Jennifer, their mother suffered injuries resulting in her using crutches.

Mrs. Anyidoho has accused Mr. Anyidoho of abandoning her at the hospital after the said accident

Narrating circumstances leading to her alleged sacking from her matrimonial home by her husband, Jennifer Yeboah intimated in a yet-to-be-aired exclusive interview on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme that Mr. Anyidoho had subjected her to emotional abuse.

According to madam Jennifer, having been away from their matrimonial home for some months, Mr. Anyidoho rushed back when he heard about the accident, took his daughter to the mortuary and left with their son without checking to see how she was faring.

“We were travelling back to Accra from Koku’s hometown… we had an accident… He came to Akuse Hospital for the two kids, one to the mortuary, and took custody of the boy. He left me at Akuse hospital and told my sisters that I will not sit in his car; they should take me wherever they will take me wherever they’ll take me to.

“I was referred to 37 Hospital, he was there, he didn’t even mind to check whether I’m in good condition or not. I was discharged three days - time to the house. My auntie came to discharge me from the hospital and took me to my matrimonial home,” she told Ghanaweb.com.

The heartbroken woman has also accused Mr. Anyidoho of poisoning their 5-year-old son’s mind against her.

“…He said I killed Sitsofe. And even the day he sacked me from the house, and I asked my boy ‘Kofi, let’s go…'. He told the boy to tell me, 'tell her you won’t go, she will go and kill you like how she killed Sitsofe…'” she recounted.

Meanwhile, Koku Anyidoho has not responded to the accusations yet.