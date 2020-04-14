Libidinous couple caught in a 'sexual lockdown' in front of Buckingham palace

The United Kingdom which is one of the hardest-hit nations in Europe reporting of thousands of deaths and infections is currently under lockdown just as other countries battling the global pandemic.

Most lovers have stayed their sexual desires waiting for the virus to loosen its grips on the world so that they can ‘shoot’.

However, the unidentified couple were caught having sexual activity with the man pinning the woman on the ground as if he wanted to finish her at once.

The incident captured on CCTV camera occurred just a stone’s throw away from Buckingham Palace despite a lockdown, reports say.

Onlookers were shocked by the incident involving the unknown man and woman at the St James’s Park, just metres away from Birdcage Walk.

Although police were able to spot them, the couple quickly escaped even before the police officers could make any move on them, The Sun reported.

A cyclist who saw it all unfold told the Sun: “The Queen would have been outraged — they were at it like rabbits in the shadow of Buckingham Palace.

“Families and joggers went past as they went at it but they didn’t give a damn who saw them.”

“I was surprised nothing was done during lockdown because they were very close to the pavement,” he added.