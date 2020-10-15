According to Adomonline.com, witness reports suggest that the mallam was caught with the 2020 campaign posters of the Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency at the scene.

Some natives of Kpong allegedly spotted him chanting and throwing the posters into the Lake one after the other, the news portal reported.

The said mallam has been arrested by the police for questioning following a complaint, and he is being processed for court.

Aside from being allegedly contracted to perform rituals on Sam George, he has also been accused of illegally possessing items (the posters) that do not belong to him.

It is unclear what aim the said ritual was to achieve but Sam George has taken to social media to declare that he has the backing of God, so no weapon formed against him shall prosper.