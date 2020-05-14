Back in April, South Korean TV show X SBS WOW featured a shoe repairman from Seoul’s Sinchon neighborhood famous for banging his head and body against a tree every day.

According to Odditycentral.com, X SBS WOW visited the unnamed shoe repairman last month and managed to capture his bizarre daily conditioning regimen on camera.

In the video, the man steps out of his little street-side shop and after stretching his arms a few times, he starts banging his shoulders against a nearby tree. That’s only the beginning of his routine, though, as the main part of the training involves slamming his forehead against the bark-covered tree trunk.

Man bangs forehead on a tree everyday till it gets bloody due to failure to become a boxer (video)

At one point in the video, the reporter tries to stop the daredevil from hurting himself and tells him that he has some blood on his forehead, but the man dismisses the remark, saying that this is his regular exercises routine and that the injury is just skin deep and nothing to worry about.

After finishing his head-banging exercise, the man returns to his little shop, where he proceeds to apply some antiseptic to his forehead. He then lets the reporter touch the scar in the middle of his forehead, so he can feel the callus that has developed underneath the skin.

Because he bangs his head against the tree every day, the scar never has the chance to heal properly before he hit the same spot on the tree the next day.

Guess what! The man’s explanation is that he used to be a boxer when he was young but had to give up the dream to be the best in the sport after starting a family. As he hasn’t had the time or money to visit a boxing gym in decades, he came up with the unique training regimen to condition himself and in order to make people fear him.

“Maybe some will laugh at me, but most people wouldn’t harm someone that does what I do,” the man said.

Reports say X SBS WOW even took him to a local boxing gym to hopefully rekindle his passion for the sport and make him give up his dangerous daily habit but he did not appear enthused about the idea.

When asked if he would stop the head-banging for boxing, the man hesitated and then said that he’ll probably keep doing his thing until he turns 65, and then stop.

Watch the video below: