The Nigerian man identified on Twitter as Okoye Agulu took to the social media platform to disclose that his lover demanded 5million naira for their wedding.

According to him, his girlfriend told him that she wanted a 4million naira wedding, and he will also give her 1million to plan her Asoebi and other wedding expenses.

Since Okoye Agulu could not afford the kind of wedding his fiancée wanted and did not know how to opt-out of the relationship, he decided to go to a hospital to forge a medical report, claiming he was AS, so they couldn’t marry because she was AS too.

Much as it sounds unconventional, it worked for him anyway.

“I once dated this girl, she told me that we will do 4Million Naira wedding, I will deposit 1million in her account for wedding expenses and also she will sell asoebi cloth. To cut d story short, I went to the hospital and forged medical report that I am AS because she is AS. She cried, I cried We move,” Okoye Agulu wrote on Twitter.