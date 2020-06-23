William Adomako was charged with indecent assault to which he pleaded not guilty but at the end of the trial the court, presided by Christiana Cann Adomako, found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly, Ghanaweb.com reports.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the father of the victim, a resident of East Legon in the Greater Accra Region, was the complainant in the case.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said Adomako also resided in the vicinity.

The court heard that on March 10, this year, at about 8 am, Adomako was asked to guard the residence of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said while the parents of the girl and the househelp were away from home, Adomako kissed her and pulled her pants.

The prosecution said the victim, sensing danger screamed and ran to her 11-year older sister, who was in one of the rooms of the house and informed her about Adomako’s conduct.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the father of the girl; was, informed about the case, and he (father ) made a complaint to the police station where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The prosecution said Adomako in his caution statement admitted the offence.