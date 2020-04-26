A Nigerian man who has allegedly confessed to killing his only daughter, Gloria, so he could meet the marital conditions of his pregnant fiancée, Anita Abu has blamed the act on the devil.

According to the Nation, David Igbu, a welder and an indigene of Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, got married to his deceased wife, Mary Adi and both were blessed with a baby girl, Gloria.

However, following the birth of Gloria in 2013, Mary had difficulties in conceiving, until in 2017 when she finally took in. By February of 2018, she went into labour and delivered a baby boy.

She, however, did not stop bleeding, suffering from postpartum haemorrhage and eventually died the next morning. The baby boy equally died one week after the death of his mother and was buried in the village.

A year after the unfortunate incident, Igbu said he decided to enrol for a part-time diploma programme at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, where he met Anita Abu, a lady from Obi Local Government Area of the state. Both began a relationship and, in the process, she became pregnant.

However, Anita never hid her dislike for Gloria who she accused of being a witch and tormenting her spiritually. Anita allegedly claimed that Gloria appeared to her in her dream whenever she spends the night in David’s house. She insisted that the only condition in which she would marry David and deliver the pregnancy was if he killed his six-year-old Gloria.

READ ALSO: “Permit us into isolation centres to stop this nonsense!” – Popular pastor mad at COVID-19 (Video)

On February 12th this year at about midnight, David carried little Gloria while she was sleeping and dumped her inside a well. Her body was found the next morning by a neighbour who tried to fetch water from the well. Members of the Community’s vigilante group were invited and they picked up David and Anita as their explanation on how the little girl died was unsatisfactory.

After much interrogation, David confessed to killing his child having been blindfolded by his fiancée’s antics of love.

“I have since regretted my action. My late wife will never forgive me in her grave. I have betrayed her trust and love. It was the work of the devil. From the first time I met and asked Anita out, she had been complaining about the existence of my daughter and just develop hatred for her. She regularly framed up stories about her. I regret buying into her devilish ideas” he said.

On her part, Anita denied ever telling David to kill his daughter as a condition to marry and giving him a baby. She said she only told him she could not live in the same apartment with Gloria.

“I told him that if I must marry him, his daughter will have to leave the house because she always appeared in my dream each time I pass the night in her father’s house,” Anita said