Nigerian media reports say the man made his way to the brothel in Surulere Ijeshatedo, Lagos to quench his sexual thirst.

However, after the intercourse, he reportedly refused to remove the condom he protected himself with.

Fearing that the man might be up to some mischief, the prostitute raised alarm, and people trooped to the scene and forced him to remove the condom.

Shockingly, right after he removed the condom, he started behaving abnormally.

An eyewitness who posted a video of the incident captioned it: “This man went to a brothel in my area in Surulere Ijeshatedo Lagos early this afternoon to have s3x with ashawo but after having s3x the man refused to remove the condom to be flushed he wanted to go away with the condom but the girl raised alarm then people gathered and forced the condom out of him then he suddenly ran mad, it seems they are tired of pants now …Hmm God see us through.”

