Military recruit in police custody for stealing fellow recruit’s Techno SPARK 5 valued GHC 500.00

Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Mrs. Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency.
According to her, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at about 2200 hours, the Military Police at Burma Camp, arrested and brought the suspect to the Police Station for stealing another recruit’s mobile phone.
Mrs. Effia Tenge added that all the potential recruits were gathered in the Garrison Presbyterian and Methodist Interdenominational Church Auditorium for screening when suspect Nti stole the Techno SPARK 5 mobile phone belonging to one Obediah Nketia, also a recruit, the GNA reported.