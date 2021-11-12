RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Motivational speaker born without hands & knees marries boyfriend who loves her madly (photos)

A 26-year-old physically challenged woman has shared her wedding photos a few months after she flaunted her boyfriend on social media.

Sinikiwe Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean motivational speaker who was born without hands and knees.

She has entered into a lifelong union with her lover identified as Reuben on Thursday, November 11.

Sinikiwe who could not hide her excitement about her big day took to her Instagram page to share awe-inspiring photos from her wedding.

Users of the platform have been expressing admiration for the couple and wishing them well, some people saying their hopes have been renewed that everyone will find the love of their life one day.

