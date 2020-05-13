A Nigerian model has narrated how a newly married woman offered to pay him a huge sum of money monthly just to have him as her boyfriend although they are both aware that she tied the knot too long ago but her husband lives abroad.

The young man identified as King Monye claimed a friend introduced him to the woman whose husband stays oversees, and they became friends.

According to her, the woman started sending him money and airtime which he accepted because he thought she only liked him as a friend. But Monye said about a month of the niceness, the woman proposed to him to be her boyfriend.

Well, he claimed to have rejected the offer but the amount of money involved keeps haunting him sometimes.

Read his full narration below:

Newly married woman whose hubby lives abroad offered me 150k salary to be her lover - Model

“Last year a friend introduced me to a young newly married woman of 28, her husband stays oversees, we began talking and she sometimes sends me money and airtime without me asking, I felt she just liked me as a friend and I didn’t reject any of her offers,… “she even invites me for lunch and dinner in an eatery.

“Fast forward to a month after, she asked me to be her boyfriend, I was surprised because I knew she was married and she talks with her husband even when I’m there, she said she would pay me 150k a month, mehn I was just… “confused, I liked her and I enjoyed her company but just as friends.

“I thought of the offer but I had to put myself in place of her husband, the word ‘karma’ struck me, I was having mix feelings about it so I told her I wasn’t interested, we cut all ties afterward. “Each time I remember it, I feel I would have taken the offer but then again what if they do the same to my wife. Maybe If she was not married I would have accepted.”, he wrote

