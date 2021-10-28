Nigeria police takes man to court for saying “Good Morning Babe” to another man’s wife on WhatsApp

He has been accused of exchanging romantic messages with Mrs Opeyemi Adegbesan on WhatsApp although she is married.

The 38-year-old accused man committed the said offence at 8;02 am on September 19, 2021, according to the police.

Although the case seems trivial, the police said Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu’s conduct amounts to “an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the criminal code, revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006”.

It is so far unclear how Mrs Opeyemi Adegbesan responded to the “Good Morning Babe” message from the accused.

A copy of the charge sheet sighted on Correctng.com reads: “That you Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu ‘m’ on the 19th day of September 2021 at about 8:02 am along Fidipote Street, opposite IBEDC Office Ijebu-Ode in the Ijebu-Ode magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace in the marriage between one Akintunde Adegbesan, ‘m’ and Opeyemi Adegbesan ‘f’ by using the word “Good Morning Babe” on WhatsApp no 08059491562 and 08138868837 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249(d) of the criminal code, revised Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

According to the news website, no date has been scheduled for the hearing of the case.