The Road Traffic Regulations, 128, 2012 forbids the use of Motorcycles or tricycles for commercial purposes aside courier and delivery service.

It is for this reason the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA cannot register a motorcycle or tricycle for commercial use.

The discussion has been triggered following the rise in road carnages in the country lately, and the realisation that reckless use of motorbikes contributes to a chunk of the road accidents.

These latest photos are reported to have been shot in Nigeria where commercial use of motorbikes (Okada) is a major business and means of transport.

The photos have gone viral, with some people wondering how the said mechanic is able to carry the four heavy tyres, while sitting on a moving motorbike, with both the rider and passenger wearing no helmets.