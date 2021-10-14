One & half-year-old boy dies after a truck offloaded sand on him

A report by Graphic Online said the little boy’s father had requested that sand be brought onto their premises for construction work.

The deceased’s father then directed the tipper truck driver to a location to deposit the sand, without knowing that the little boy had followed him.

The truck driver offloaded the sand and left but the man could not find his little son.

A search party combed the entire vicinity but could not find the toddler.

Then, someone advised the family to search the area where the sand had been offloaded earlier, and they did, only to find the lifeless body of the infant.

His heartbroken father said he did not know that the boy had followed him outside the house when he was attending to the tipper truck driver. The driver too said he was unaware the child had rushed to the location he was directed to offload the sand.

A report has been filed with the Awutu Bawjiase Police Station about the incident.