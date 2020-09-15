According to the head of Love World Ministries a.k.a Christ Embassy, the end time is at hand and if the rapture doesn’t happen in three years, then it will in the next six years but cannot exceed ten years.

The man of God took to the church’s Instagram page to ask people to give their lives to Christ now or lose the opportunity to secure a place in heaven.

"If the Rapture doesn’t happen in three years, it might be six years. If it doesn’t happen by then, it cannot exceed 10 years…says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

READ ALSO: Akua Donkor launches manifesto; 1-year maternity leave, farmers on payroll after age 40 (video)

"You have to give your heart to Jesus today because we are living in the last hours. Send us a DM and we will lead you to Christ. It’s that simple," the Instagram post read.