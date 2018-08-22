Pulse.com.gh logo
Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse


Edward Afful’s plea was not taken and he is expected to re-appear in Court on Tuesday August 28, 2018 for further hearing of the case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Cape Coast Magistrate's Court has remanded 29-year old physician assistant for allegedly raping a 20-year old student nurse who was doing her clinical affiliation programme at the facility.

The Ghana News Agency reported that Edward Afful’s plea was not taken and he is expected to re-appear in Court on Tuesday August 28, 2018 for further hearing of the case.

Narrating the incident to the court, Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako told the court that the victim,  together with some colleagues were at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital on a three- week clinical affiliation programme which ended on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

He said the victim was assigned to the Foster Ward of the hospital where Afful worked.

Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse play

 

The suspect and the victim became friends as a result of boss and subordinate relationship, to the extent that he sometimes invited the victim to his bungalow to assess and help her with her presentations.

However, on Sunday August 5, 2018, Edward Afful overstepped when he invited the victim to his bungalow again where she reportedly downloaded a movie he had recommended to her.

The suspect apparently lost control over his libido as he jumped on the victim, tore her panties and forcibly had sex with her, leaving her severely bruised.

Inspector John Asare Bediako said the victim reported the incident to the Elmina Police Station the next day, and the case was referred to the DOVVSU office in Cape Coast, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Though Afful claimed the sexual intercourse was consensual, the court remanded him into Police custody until the next hearing date.

