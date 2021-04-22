Police arrest 4 phone-snatching experts at Ashaiman after iPhone 12 Pro exposed their hideout

The news website reported that the victim was chatting on the phone as he was seated in the backseat of a vehicle when the young men snatched the phone and bolted.

It cited a statement signed by Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Insp. Stella Dede Dzakpasu as having confirmed the arrest of the four suspects.

The owner of the stolen iPhone tracked it to the hideout of the suspects in Misusokope, a rented apartment at Lebanon Zone 4, Ashaiman, where he met two of the suspects and informed the police.

READ ALSO: Bolt driver meets girlfriend in hotel with a client who requested his service

“The suspects include a 22-year-old John Hackman also known as Abeiku, a driver and mechanic by profession; 19-year-old Yaw Antwi, also known as Ogeze, a coconut seller.

“The rest are Prince Boadi, known as Venza, 18 years and unemployed, and Jacob Asiamah, also known as King Promise, 25 years and a phone Repairer who unlocks most of the iPhones brought to him by his accomplices and sometimes buys and sells same.

“Some of the suspects has admitted their complicity in such criminal activities for some time now and explicitly explained that they usually target unsuspecting victims who fidget with their phones on the street while not paying proper attention to their immediate surroundings.

“The arrested suspects have named other accomplices who are being sought by the police to assist in further investigations.

“The arrested suspects shall be charged and put before a court after investigations,” Chief Insp. Stella Dede Dzakpasu is reported as saying.

The Tema Police Command has urged members of the public who have fallen victim to the activities of phone snatchers to come and identify their phones.