The drug bust reportedly took place in Peru on Sunday, December 13, when officers raided a home in the capital city of Lima to arrest the suspect.

They arrived in an undercover van dressed in their disguises, with flak jackets hidden underneath.

Reports say they then used a large hammer to smash into the house before pouncing on and wrestling with the drug dealer suspected of dealing cocaine and marijuana.

“We are the police, we are the green squad, this is an anti-drug operation,” the officers can be heard saying to the suspect in a dramatic video as they pin the suspect down in the Villa El Salvador district of the city.

Police officers dress as Santa Claus and Elf to arrest drug trafficker in a dramatic style

READ ALSO: Blue balls-suffering man refuses to pay GHC 130 to prostitute because he didn’t ‘cum’ (video)

According to reports, the suspect had allegedly been videotaped selling drugs outside his home near a school.

A police spokesperson is reported as saying that officers found a bag with hundreds of small bags that appeared to contain drugs, a revolver, and a balaclava in the suspect’s home.

Colonel Fredy Velasquez, head of the Grupo Terna drugs squad who made the arrest is quoted as saying: "With the results we are seeing, a significant amount of drugs has been confiscated, both marijuana and basic cocaine paste in ketes (small packages of drugs), a firearm has also been seized."

In separate news, renowned Nigerian lawyer and former special aide to President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that the penchant of the country’s young men these days to marry older white women aka ‘sugar mummies’ is partly blamable on the tall marriage lists some Nigerian women give to men who seek to marry them.

According to the author Reno Omokri, some of the lists are so loaded that they have the potential to shut a man’s interest in marriage.

He took to Twitter to make the claim which has since been receiving mixed reactions. While a lot of Nigerian men agree with him, some people also attribute the trend to sheer greed, saying most of the young men simply want to have access to the white old women’s wealth and have dual citizenship.

“Nigerian women complain that too many young Nigerian men marry older White women. It is not always a paper job. Have you seen the marriage list some Nigerian women give men? It is enough to make a man impotent! Some Nigerian love is becoming too expensive,” Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter.