Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

It is unclear which airport the incident occurred but a video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut shows police officers instructing the boy to come out from the flight’s engine.

With a lot of hesitation, he descended into the waiting arms of the security operatives.

He was fortunate to have been found out early enough before the aeroplane’s engine was ignited because he was hiding where the propeller is.

“He was caught in there trying to escape from Africa. Apparently, he’s tired and wants to travel abroad, so he sneaked into the airport and hid in there. That place he hid in is actually dangerous, that’s where the fan or na propeller is Oo! abi no be so? I hope he wasn’t arrested sha. People are really going through a lot. I hope he’s okay wherever he is. You will travel abroad someday, but not like this. You have to go through the right process. It is well,” Tunde Ednut captioned the video.

Meanwhile, some followers of Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page have been reacting to the incident with some urging that the youngster be consoled and counselled rather than be condemned.