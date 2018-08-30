Prophet kills lover, buries head and hands in church

news

Nigeria’s Ogun state police command have arrested two prophets, Olusola Akindele and Ayodele Bamiduro of the Lion of Judah Church of Christ located at 13, Robiyan Avenue, Robiyan near Ijoko for murdering a 40-year-old woman and burying the body parts in the church premises.

Reports say the victim identified as Iya Aanu visited Olusola Akindele who she had been dating for two years in his home at Assess Road, Mosefejo on July 30, 2018 where they both had sex.

After their sexual intercourse, the deceased was reportedly resting on the bed when unexpectedly, Olusola hit her head with a big wood and she collapsed.

He then dragged her into another room within the house where the victim died.

Having realised that his lover had died according to plan, he cut off her head and hands and threw the main body into an uncompleted building behind his house.

Olusola quickly rushed to his accomplice, Ayodele Bamiduro’s church called the Lion of Judah Church of Christ on 13, Robiyan Avenue with the deceased’s severed head and hands and buried them in the premises.

The Agbado Police Divisional Headquarters said they received a complaint by Baale of Igbore Robiyan on August 10, 2018 that a decomposing body had been found within the area.

Following investigation, Olusola Akindele and Ayodele Bamiduro, both of whom are 42 years were arrested and they confessed to the crime.

Commissioner of Police, Iliyasu is quoted as having told news men that: “On interrogation, Olusola Akindele, who claimed to be a prophet in a church, confessed that the victim was his woman friend, who he simply identified as Iya Aanu.

“He stated further that they had been dating and hibernating for two years. On the fateful day, the deceased came to visit him, as usual, and after they made love, and the woman was relaxing, the so-called prophet surreptitiously brought out a very big clog that looked like a pestle with which he smashed the woman’s head.

“The severed head and hands of the victim were buried at the back of Lion of Judah Church of Christ, situated in another area within this vicinity at 13, Robiyan Avenue, belonging to Ayodele Bamiduro.

The two are currently in police custody helping in investigation.

More photos below: