RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Senior mortuary-man narrates how he saved 9-year-old boy’s life to the surprise of nurses

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Senior Mortuary Attendant has warmed the hearts of many after recounting how he saved the life of a 9-year-old boy who had been declared dead by doctors.

Senior mortuary-man narrates how he saved 9-year-old boy’s life to the surprise of nurses

Pulse Ghana

Alhassan Azaare Daniel who works at the Bolgatanga Hospital said the youngster’s body was nearly deposited at the morgue if not for his vigilance.

Recommended articles

He told Dreamz FM in an interview that he got a call from nurses in the children’s ward to pick up the body of the boy to the mortuary after he had been declared dead.

Alhassan has been working as a mortuary man for over 20 years and so has a lot of experience in the management of corpses.

READ ALSO: Commercial bus somersaults after knocking down 2 robbers fleeing on motorbike at Sowutuom

According to him, upon reaching the bed where the boy lay, he wrapped the little body and placed him on the mortuary trolley and headed back to the mortuary to attend to the ‘corpse’.

He added that while approaching the morgue, he heard the little boy cough and sneezed almost at the same time, so he quickly realized that he was alive.

“When he sneezed and coughed, I immediately stopped and carried him gently onto my shoulder and took him back to the ward. The nurses started asking me why I was coming back in there with the body but I went straight to the bed and laid him there. I told them the boy was not dead. They were surprised,” Dreamzfmonline.com quoted Alhassan as having said.

The health workers who had declared the little boy dead quickly attended to him and then discharged him after he fully recovered.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]