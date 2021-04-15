Senior mortuary-man narrates how he saved 9-year-old boy’s life to the surprise of nurses

He told Dreamz FM in an interview that he got a call from nurses in the children’s ward to pick up the body of the boy to the mortuary after he had been declared dead.

Alhassan has been working as a mortuary man for over 20 years and so has a lot of experience in the management of corpses.

According to him, upon reaching the bed where the boy lay, he wrapped the little body and placed him on the mortuary trolley and headed back to the mortuary to attend to the ‘corpse’.

He added that while approaching the morgue, he heard the little boy cough and sneezed almost at the same time, so he quickly realized that he was alive.

“When he sneezed and coughed, I immediately stopped and carried him gently onto my shoulder and took him back to the ward. The nurses started asking me why I was coming back in there with the body but I went straight to the bed and laid him there. I told them the boy was not dead. They were surprised,” Dreamzfmonline.com quoted Alhassan as having said.