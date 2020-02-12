According to Kasapafmonline.com, the family of the general arts student is accusing the senior housemaster of the school of refusing their child the right to seek medical attention.

Reports say the deceased pupil had sought permission on Sunday, saying he was ill but according to his family, even when his health condition had visibly deteriorated, school authorities declined his request for exeat, leading to his death.

A student who spoke to Ultimate FM on condition of anonymity said their colleague was found dead in the dormitory after school hours.

The unnamed deceased pupil’s body was reportedly rushed to the St. Patrick’s hospital by some of the teachers where he was confirmed dead.

The school authorities are yet to comment on the matter.