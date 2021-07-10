RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

Andreas Kamasah

The late founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua, better known as T. B Joshua has been buried at a resting place prepared for him at the church’s premises in Lagos.

The burial followed a week-long funeral service which started on Monday, July 5 and is expected to end on July 11, per an earlier announcement by the TB Joshua Ministries.

The popular televangelist was laid to rest on Frida amid tears after the funeral service which was attended by dignitaries.

Below are some photos from the scene and of the final resting place of TB Joshua:

TB JOSHUA FUNERAL: TB Joshua laid in state at Synagogue Church.

