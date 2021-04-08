RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Tension at Gomoa Fawomaye as police officer exhumes 10 dead bodies & refuses to return them

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

An officer of the Ghana police has reportedly exhumed and escaped with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery in the Central Region.

Tension at Gomoa Fawomaye as police officer exhumes 10 dead bodies & refuses to return them

Pulse Ghana

The traditional leaders of the community have given the officer identified as Superintendent Robert Cobby a one-week ultimatum to return the corpses or face their wrath.

Recommended articles

Starrfm.com.gh reported the Odikro of the area, Nana Okofo Kwakye Abeka Acquah III as saying that the officer approached the traditional leaders to buy a piece of land for a project he wanted to undertake.

The Chief added that they informed the senior police officer that the land in question was a cemetery and was not up for sale, so he left.

However, interestingly, the Chiefs noticed the next day that the police officer and some thugs had invaded the Cemetery, demolished and made away with over 10 dead bodies and skeletons.

READ ALSO: Man dies after being forced to do 300 squats as punishment for breaching Covid-19 rule

The chiefs alleged that when they confronted the police officer, he threatened to take them to court.

In a phone interview, Superintendent Robert Cobby said the Chiefs and Elders of the Community were disrespectful to him although he confirmed taking the bodies, Starrfm.com.gh said.

According to the report, he failed to disclose where they were taken to and asked the Chiefs and residents to proceed to court if they have any issue with his actions.

At a Press Conference organized by the angry Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye in the Gomoa West, the traditional leaders appealed to the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to call the officer to order for peace to prevail.

They said that the Police officer has also destroyed the only Cemetery the community depends on, adding that the exhumation of the dead bodies has serious spiritual implications to the community.

The families whose dead relatives have been exhumed and taken away by the Police Officer expressed their anger at the situation.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty