Tension at Gomoa Fawomaye as police officer exhumes 10 dead bodies & refuses to return them

The chiefs alleged that when they confronted the police officer, he threatened to take them to court.

In a phone interview, Superintendent Robert Cobby said the Chiefs and Elders of the Community were disrespectful to him although he confirmed taking the bodies, Starrfm.com.gh said.

According to the report, he failed to disclose where they were taken to and asked the Chiefs and residents to proceed to court if they have any issue with his actions.

At a Press Conference organized by the angry Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye in the Gomoa West, the traditional leaders appealed to the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh to call the officer to order for peace to prevail.