Reports say the incident occurred around 8:am on Sunday morning when the catechist and his family left home for church service.

Charles Koranteng told Accra-based Adom FM that the two thieves between the ages of 20 and 23 years broke his main gate and the door to the rooms and committed the act.

He narrated that the said thieves made away with a piece of cloth, bag, church instruments, sound systems, electrical appliances but did not get money.

After stealing and scattering their bedrooms, the bandits rushed to the kitchen and made away with foodstuff and even took food (Banku and palm nut soup) prepared by the family, Adomonline.com reported Koranteng as saying.

“We closed from church around 11:am and realised our padlocks have been destroyed and so we entered and saw that these thieves had broken into our bedrooms and made away with my bags, my kids’ school bags, decoder, appliances, church instruments, sound systems and my wife’s clothes.

“They even went ahead to the kitchen and stole all our foodstuff. We went to the market and bought fresh foodstuff, these guys took everything; tomatoes, yam, rice and other stuff,” he said.

He disclosed that some of the stolen items were retrieved by the police after the arrest of the suspects at their hideout but they had already consumed the cooked food.

The suspects will be put before the court soon.