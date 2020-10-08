According to reports, the mother-of-one, Areline Martinez, 20, had been using a real gun and live ammunition for the prank on October 2 when tragedy struck in Chihuahua, Mexico.

20-year-old lady dies during Tik Tok video shoot as gun mistakenly goes off and hit her in the head

Video footage circulating online shows the young woman playing the role of a kidnap victim with an armed group of people surrounding her before the gun allegedly went off accidentally.

In the video, before the tragedy, she is seen sitting next to a man who is also pretending to be a victim with her hands and ankles bound at a small farm home in the Chihuahua neighborhood of Rigoberto Quiroz on Friday while 10 of her friends hold weapons and play the part of a criminal gang.

Meanwhile, some witnesses are reported to have told local newspaper Sin Embargo that the victim was shot by two of her friends with a 45-calibre gun after which they fled the scene.

Before her tragic death, Martinez had earlier in the day reportedly written on social media: "Time does not stop and neither do I."

She found dead on the ground and still tied up as she was while performing the victim role in the fake kidnapping Tik Tok video shoot.

A funeral was carried out on Monday, October 5 while an investigation into the incident continues.

Cesar Augusto Peniche Espejel, the Chihuahua state attorney general told news site Proceso that a lot of factors were being considered in the investigation to unravel how the incident occurred.

"One of the hypotheses we are looking at is that they were tampering with a firearm thinking that it was not loaded and accidentally shot the woman," Cesar Augusto Peniche Espejel said.

What beats imagination is the fact that a real gun and live ammunition were being used to have fun as if it was lost on the participants that anything could go wrong.

Watch the video below: