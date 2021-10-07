Two teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

The State Police spokesperson, SP Odiko Macdon is quoted as saying: “The police are aware and the two suspects have been arrested. A discreet investigation is ongoing to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”

The deceased was a retired staff of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) who was found dead in his residence at Udo Street in Uyo.

A neighbour of his who pleaded anonymity told Nigerian Tribune that the deceased had promised jobs in NIPOST when there are vacancies. In exchange for the promised job, he engaged in a sex orgy with the two teenagers in advance.

“The deceased died of apparent exhaustion arising from the marathon sex with two teenage girls whom he promised to inform of available job offers through the post office located with the Ibom Plaza arena in Uyo.

“We discovered his remains outside the building at about 3 am. When we inquired at his house, we met two girls who claimed the deceased brought them to spend the night. They feigned ignorance of the death of the man; telling us the man went outside to ease himself,” the deceased’s neighbor is quoted as having said.