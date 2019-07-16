A South African Uber driver’s life has just received a big boost after he demonstrated in a viral video that, aside the driving, he has got a great talent in him.

A viral video showed Menzi Mngoma recently singing melodiously to his passenger who enjoyed his service so much and filmed the experience.

The video touched the hearts of many South Africans, most of whom thought the musicology graduate should be empowered to practice what he learnt in school rather than driving.

After his passenger, Kim Davey posted the video and Menzi became an internet sensation, Jacaranda FM donated R 5000 to him to enable him start launch his music career.

He has also reportedly auditioned for the Opera Voices of South Africa project in Cape Town.

As if all the above breakthroughs are not inspiring enough, the musicology graduate turned Uber driver is billed to sing at forthcoming prestigious Cape Town opera event dubbed ‘A Night At The Opera’.

This is a proof that social media is indeed a double-edged sword, and the outcome of its usage depends on what use you put it to.

A single video of posted by Kim Davey has placed Menzi Mngoma on a path to fulfilling his dreams.

Watch the below be video that made the entire magic: