UPSA sacks 2 students from their hostel for engaging in lesbianism

Andreas Kamasah

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has sacked two of its female students from their hostel for engaging in acts of lesbianism.

University of Professional Studies, Accra

According to the management of the school, the act is in breach of Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of its Statute.

Aside from their eviction from the hostel, the management said in a notice that it may take further disciplinary actions against the students.

“Desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the Hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared.

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.

“They have since been dismissed from UPSA Hostel awaiting further sanctions from Management,” the university said in the notice as quoted by 3news.com.

