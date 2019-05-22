US based Ghanaian professor who drives Uber as part-time job has been arrested for kidnapping women

The suspect identified as Richard Lomotey who reportedly drives Uber as a part-time job was arrested on May 11 after two women complained to police that they patronised his Uber on their way home in the morning of that day, and he ignored the GPS and plied an indirect route.

According to abcnews.go.com, the university professor cum Uber driver asked the women if they were single, and proceeded to compliment them about they look.

At a point during the drive, Lomotey stopped the car and locked the doors, telling the women that "you're not going anywhere."

When they managed to eventually get out of the car, they lodged a criminal complaint with the police, backing it with a photo of the suspect and his license plate from the Uber app.

Although Lomotey who is described on Penn State University’s website as an assistant professor of information science and technology has been granted bail, a third woman has told police that she also suffered a similar abuse at the hands of the lecturer on that same May 11.

In her complaint to the police on May 16, she said when she boarded Lomotey’s Uber on that fateful day, she gave him her address and $10 cash, although she hadn't used the Uber app.

According to court documents sighted by ABC news, while in the car, Lomotey kept asking the complainant if she was single, and she replied that "she was engaged and did not want to participate in any sexual activities with him."

However, the suspect continued pestering her. Even when she opened the car’s door to alight, he closed it severally, and "they began tussling because she wanted to leave the vehicle."

It was when "during the tussle her shirt and bra were ripped" that she became "so afraid she opened the door and jumped from the moving vehicle at an unknown location."

Lomotey, has been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. He reportedly posted bail on Monday, but he is expected in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 23.

A spokeswoman at Penn State is quoted as saying: "These allegations are deeply troubling and while we gather more information, he has been put on leave and will not be in the classroom. This is a criminal matter and we cannot comment further."

Meanwhile, Lomotey has lost the part-time Uber driving. A spokesperson of Uber is quoted as saying: "What's been described is unacceptable. The driver's access to the app has been removed and we stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation."