The CEO of Chopius Foods decided to give her fans a sneak peek of her goodies in bed on video.

Since her breakup with Shatta Wale, she has been rising up and up and is not hesitating to let yall know she’s glowing. From buying her own house to managing her own food business and featuring in women empowerment seminars, Michy is the new boss chic in town.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians advise Naa Ashorkor on how to cure her 'baldness'

Michy is looking all fresh and saucy in this new video as she strips down for her fans. Another also shows her swinging her hips in a slow sexy dance.

Watch the video below: