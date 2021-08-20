RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

"When sex is good, all other issues in a relationship can be handled" – Uncle Ebo Whyte (video)

Andreas Kamasah

James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte has said that good sex is the primary thing that sustains every marriage, and all other things are secondary.

According to the playwright, author and motivational speaker who happens to be the artistic director and lead writer at Roverman Productions, when sex is not good in a relationship, every minor issue that ordinarily should be settled amicably is blown out of proportion.

He was speaking to Pastor Ato Acquah on AwalkWithJesus show on Accra-based Joy FM when he made the profound statement.

He said it takes only experienced counselors to detect that lack of good sex is the cause of problems between couples.

He cited instances when some couples seek counseling to address issues in their relationships only to dramatically begin to point accusing fingers at each other as the cause of the problem.

Uncle Ebo Whyte said at that point it must be clear to every experienced counselor that lack of good sex or the absence of it is the issue.

