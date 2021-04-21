RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“My hubby gives me orgasm & makes me feel good after he's cheated” – Woman seeks help

A confused woman is seeking advice as to whether or not she should keep quiet and enjoy the extraordinary orgasm her husband gives her during sex after he had cheated on her.

According to the anonymous woman who wrote a letter to popular love doctor @joromofin, her husband’s demeanour after he has had sex with another woman outside the marriage turns her on and makes her enjoy sex with him more.

She disclosed that after cheating on her, the man of his own volition would clean the dishes, the house and other household chores before buying her gifts just to appease her, and that turns her on.

She added that after having extramarital affair with other women, her husband puts more effort into sex with her and ensure she reaches orgasm, something she does not experience regularly.

“Good afternoon Joro. Hello, I want to share. Don’t know if I should be happy. I notice when my husband cheat he washes plate, hover the carpet and buy me a gift. Good D too Last week he cleans the whole house and bought me a watch I have been asking for. Should I be happy? My friend’s hubby when they cheat they even shout at their wife again. My friends don’t know my hubby cheat. But I find it romantic he feels guilty.

Last week he cleaned the whole house and bought me a watch I have been asking for. 2/2 Should I be happy? My friends’ hubby when they cheat they even shout at their wife again. My friends don’t know my hubby cheat. But I find it romantic he feels guilty. Am I wrong? Like it turns me on. I notice he put more effort into sex too. Like if he cheats outside, he must give me head. I don’t know how to explain sha It makes me feel good”.

