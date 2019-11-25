General Sergeant Kwame Abu and his colleagues had gone to arrest Promise Anoma after a witness had reported a case against him at the Nungua Police station in Accra.

The Ghana News Agency reported Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei as having told the Court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye that, General Sergeant Abu is a resident at Nungua Nautical whilst Anoma lived at Texpo on the Spintex Road.

He said on November 03, this year, the complainant, together with General Corporal Alfred Bortey Borketey and Lance Corporal Jerry Opei on board a police vehicle with the registration number GP 5064 being driven by Lance Corporal Opei, proceeded to arrest the accused whom a witness had reported a case against him at the Nungua Police station.

Chief Inspector Ohene Agyei explained that when they got to where the accused was, Sergeant Abu went to a washroom close by, whilst his two colleagues approached Anoma.

He said the officers informed him of why he was being arrested and was walking him to the police vehicle when he requested to make a call, but the officers asked him to enter the vehicle and make the call at the station.

He said the accused person refused to join the vehicle and attempted to attack Lance Corporal Opei but Sergeant Abu, who had returned to the vehicle prevented him from doing so, but unfortunately, his right forefinger slipped into his mouth making Anoma bite it off.

The prosecution said they called for reinforcement and Anoma arrested and sent to the Police station.

The suspect is expected to reappear before the court on Friday, November 29.