The lady identified only as Abena told EyeGhana in an interview that she stays with her mother at Ablekuma but visits her lover who lives at the Osu cemetery.

She is reported as saying that her mother knows about the fact that her boyfriend lives at the popular cemetery but has no reservations about it.

She added that Michael himself is comfortable living in the midst of the dead and keeps urging her to put away all fears because she will be buried in a cemetery too when she dies.

Further allaying her fears, Abena narrated how Michael told her that the dead don’t reside in the cemetery because once they are buried, they exit there.

In completely different news, a couple was compelled over the weekend to get another pastor to officiate their marriage after the man of God who was originally scheduled to join them in holy matrimony refused to do it and walked out because the couple arrived 5 minutes late.

Reports say the couple had to ignore Pastor Essay Oggory of Fulfilling Word Foundation church in Nigeria’s Port Harcourt to quickly look for another man of God because family and friends of both the groom and the bride, as well as guests, were left waiting for over an hour without him returning to officiate the wedding.

It is further reported that tension broke out as church members and wedding guests engaged in a verbal fight at a point in time as those who supported the pastor tried to defend his action against disappointed family and guests who were complaining bitterly.

Pastor Essay Oggory insisted that he would only join the couple together in marriage at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

The situation was so disappointing and shameful that the bride broke down in tears and the groom had to console her.

Videos and photos from the dramatic scene were shared on social media by the wedding photographer who expressed disappointment at the pastor’s conduct.

“Annoying events at the wedding I was covering today in PH.

“The couple came 5 minutes late and the pastor left the church, kept us for 1 hour and said he’ll join them in his office after returning.

“Some pastors are feeling like God,” the unhappy wedding photographer captioned the videos and photos.

When the couple finally got another pastor to officiate the wedding in a hotel, the photographer thought it prudent to update social media users on the turn of events.

“Wedding done back at the hotel with a stand-in pastor,” the photographer captioned subsequent videos and photos.