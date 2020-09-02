The smartly dressed man had reportedly gone shopping at the said supermarket when he tried to engage in the shenanigan but it backfired woefully.

Young man caught in supermarket with tins of sardine around his waist

According to a Facebook user identified as Segun Availeth who posted the story on his timeline, the young man was pretending to be shopping before the attendant noticed that his waist looked too bloated for his slim physique.

After being accosted and asked to lift up his shirt, six tins of sardines were found stashed into his underwear and hanging around his waist.

“He visited a supermarket with a tiny waist, after strolling around the supermarket looking for what to lift, his waist grew bigger, then the attendant was inquisitive to know what vitamin he must have taken in the supermarket that resulted to the waist boosting, only for them to discover it was an artificial waist floated by sardines,” Segun Availeth wrote on Facebook.

