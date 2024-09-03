ADVERTISEMENT
10 countries with the largest gold reserves in the world

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Countries with the largest gold reserves are typically those that have strong economic bases and have accumulated significant gold holdings to stabilise their currencies and economies.

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves
As of the latest data, the following countries have the largest gold reserves:

  • Gold reserves: Approximately 8,133.5 tonnes
  • The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world, which represents a significant portion of its total foreign exchange reserves. Most of this gold is stored in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
United States (Content via Getty Images)
United States (Content via Getty Images) Business Insider USA
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 3,352.3 tonnes
  • Germany has the second-largest gold reserves. The country has repatriated a significant portion of its gold reserves back to Frankfurt from locations such as the United States and France to ensure security and closer control.
German flags.Getty Images
German flags.Getty Images Business Insider USA
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 2,451.8 tonnes
  • Italy maintains large gold reserves, which have been a significant part of its economic strategy, providing stability to its financial system.
italian flag
italian flag Stefano Rellandini/Reuters
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 2,436.4 tonnes
  • France has long been a holder of significant gold reserves, which are managed by the Banque de France. Gold is considered an essential element of the country's economic stability and sovereignty.
France
France Tour Eifel Pulse Côte d'Ivoire
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 2,298.5 tonnes
  • In recent years, Russia has been actively increasing its gold reserves as a part of its strategy to reduce dependency on the US dollar and to strengthen its economic resilience.
Russian flag
Russian flag 617c6c7a-fc16-4875-875c-39c989261fd0
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 2,010.5 tonnes
  • China has steadily increased its gold holdings over the past decade. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) views gold as a strategic asset that diversifies its foreign exchange reserves.
The Chinese flag.Getty Images
The Chinese flag.Getty Images Business Insider USA
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 1,040 tonnes
  • Switzerland, known for its robust financial system, holds significant gold reserves. Its strategic location and reputation for financial stability have made it a global banking hub.
Switzerland
Switzerland Pulse Ghana
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 846 tonnes
  • Japan holds substantial gold reserves as part of its monetary policy, managed by the Bank of Japan. These reserves help provide financial stability to the country’s economy.
Japan's flag flies at a Japanese school in Beijing where 29 North Korean refugees sought asylum in 2004.
Japan's flag flies at a Japanese school in Beijing where 29 North Korean refugees sought asylum in 2004. BusinessInsider
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 781.9 tonnes
  • India is one of the largest consumers of gold globally. The Reserve Bank of India holds a significant amount of gold as part of its foreign exchange reserves, underscoring the cultural and economic importance of gold in the country.
The Indian flag
The Indian flag ece-auto-gen
  • Gold reserves: Approximately 612.5 tonnes
  • The Netherlands maintains substantial gold reserves, which are considered crucial for economic security. The Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank, has also repatriated a portion of its gold from abroad in recent years.
Netherlands
Netherlands Google

These countries have maintained large gold reserves as a part of their economic and monetary policies to ensure stability, hedge against inflation, and provide a safety net in times of economic uncertainty. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset, making it an integral component of national reserve portfolios.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

