10 countries with the largest gold reserves in the world

As of the latest data, the following countries have the largest gold reserves:
Countries with the largest gold reserves are typically those that have strong economic bases and have accumulated significant gold holdings to stabilise their currencies and economies.
1. United States
- Gold reserves: Approximately 8,133.5 tonnes
- The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world, which represents a significant portion of its total foreign exchange reserves. Most of this gold is stored in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
2. Germany
- Gold reserves: Approximately 3,352.3 tonnes
- Germany has the second-largest gold reserves. The country has repatriated a significant portion of its gold reserves back to Frankfurt from locations such as the United States and France to ensure security and closer control.
3. Italy
- Gold reserves: Approximately 2,451.8 tonnes
- Italy maintains large gold reserves, which have been a significant part of its economic strategy, providing stability to its financial system.
4. France
- Gold reserves: Approximately 2,436.4 tonnes
- France has long been a holder of significant gold reserves, which are managed by the Banque de France. Gold is considered an essential element of the country's economic stability and sovereignty.
5. Russia
- Gold reserves: Approximately 2,298.5 tonnes
- In recent years, Russia has been actively increasing its gold reserves as a part of its strategy to reduce dependency on the US dollar and to strengthen its economic resilience.
6. China
- Gold reserves: Approximately 2,010.5 tonnes
- China has steadily increased its gold holdings over the past decade. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) views gold as a strategic asset that diversifies its foreign exchange reserves.
7. Switzerland
- Gold reserves: Approximately 1,040 tonnes
- Switzerland, known for its robust financial system, holds significant gold reserves. Its strategic location and reputation for financial stability have made it a global banking hub.
8. Japan
- Gold reserves: Approximately 846 tonnes
- Japan holds substantial gold reserves as part of its monetary policy, managed by the Bank of Japan. These reserves help provide financial stability to the country’s economy.
9. India
- Gold reserves: Approximately 781.9 tonnes
- India is one of the largest consumers of gold globally. The Reserve Bank of India holds a significant amount of gold as part of its foreign exchange reserves, underscoring the cultural and economic importance of gold in the country.
10. Netherlands
- Gold reserves: Approximately 612.5 tonnes
- The Netherlands maintains substantial gold reserves, which are considered crucial for economic security. The Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank, has also repatriated a portion of its gold from abroad in recent years.
These countries have maintained large gold reserves as a part of their economic and monetary policies to ensure stability, hedge against inflation, and provide a safety net in times of economic uncertainty. Gold is often seen as a safe-haven asset, making it an integral component of national reserve portfolios.